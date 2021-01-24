Cellular IoT Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas – Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm, U-Blox Holding, Gemalto

According to a new research report titled Cellular IoT Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Cellular IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed to enable a wide range of devices and services to be connected using cellular telecommunications bands.

Rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to accommodate large number of connected devices are expected to drive the market for cellular IoT. Moreover, increasing demand for end-to-security between network connected devices also contributes to the growth of cellular IoT market

The global Cellular IoT market was 2010 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 5110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2020 and 2025.

Qualcomm

Gemalto

Sierra Wireless

U-Blox Holding

MediaTek

Telit Communications

Mistbase

Sequans

CommSolid



2G

3G

4G

LTE

NBIoT

5G

Other



Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Manufacturing

Building Automation and Smart City

Other

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

