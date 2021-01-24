Cellular Concrete Market Drivers And Restraints For Each Segment

Overview Of Cellular Concrete Industry 2020-2025:

Cellular concrete is a lightweight construction material made of Portland cement, water, foaming agent, and compressed air. It is also known by other names, such as, aerated concrete, air-cured lightweight concrete, Autoclaved Cellular Concrete (AAC), and cellular light weight concrete.

Cellular concrete is economical and provides high fluidity, high strength, fire resistivity, mold resistance, and increased durability. These specific properties enable it to provide superior performance and more cost-efficient construction than conventional materials. The cellular concrete market has been segmented based on application and end-user industry. In 2018, based on application, building blocks, slabs, and arches accounted for the largest share. Cellular concrete is also widely used in the insulation of pipelines, construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, and others. Besides, it is ideally suited for filling voids, owing to its low cost, high fluidity, and ability of volumetric expansion.

The global Cellular Concrete market was 380 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.

The Cellular Concrete Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Cellular Concrete Market include are:-

H International A/S

Saint Gobain

Xella Group

Cellucrete

Cematrix

Saint Gobain



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Gravel

Sand

Fly Ash

Foaming Agents



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Building materials

Road sub-bases

Concrete Pipes

Void Filling

Roof insulation

Bridge Abutment

Others

This research report categorizes the global Cellular Concrete market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cellular Concrete market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Cellular Concrete industry

This report studies the global Cellular Concrete market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

