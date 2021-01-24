CFRTP Market Research 2021 New Report | Growth Forecast 2025

According to a new research report titled CFRTP Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are generally based on resins that are made of polycarbonate and are the growing substitute of metal and different solutions of plastic composites. Various types of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are being designed and developed by leading companies with features such as lightweight and thin in size that will help in advancing the solutions for the automotive, consumer goods, transportation, and IT markets. They can be flame-retardant materials as well with impeccable power and dimensional stability. These fiber reinforced thermoplastics are also formable freely, recyclable, and can be processed easily as well. Further these novel materials also present excellent surfaces, thus enabling all kinds of paintings and coatings.

North America accounted for the largest share of the CFRTP market in 2019, owing to the high demand for CFRTP from aerospace, automotive, and consumer durables sectors. In addition, mass production of CFRTP and increasing usage of composites in aerospace application are other significant factors contributing to the growth of the CFRTP market in the North American region. North America is also expected to be the fastest-growing market for CFRTP in the next five years.

The CFRTP market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing use of CFRTP in aerospace applications, and flexibility offered by CFRTP in manufacturing complex shapes & designs. In addition, technological advancements for the mass production of CFRTP are further propelling the growth of the CFRTP market.

The global CFRTP market was 1690 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 3230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global CFRTP Market are:

Solvay

Royal Ten Cate

Teijin Limited

Toray

SGL Group

Celanese

Covestro

PolyOne Corporation

PlastiComp

Aerosud



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Continuous

Long

Short



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Regional CFRTP Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global CFRTP Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global CFRTP Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global CFRTP Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global CFRTP market performance

