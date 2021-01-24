Neurointerventional Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Neurointerventional Devices Market is valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.Neurointerventional radiology or neurovascular surgery is a relatively new medical specialty using minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat vascular brain diseases. The treatment of disorders that occur inside the spinal cavity or the arteries of the brain is Neurointerventional. Neurointerventional is gaining great popularity among neuro-specialists due to its advantageous function of decreased invasiveness. The market is driven by wide target demographic of patients, continuing product creation and promotion, attractive medical reimbursements, healthcare system growth across developing markets, increasing consumer demand for successful neurovascular products. The key players of global Neurointerventional devices market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In July 2016, to build the OLIF (Oblique Lateral Interbody Fusion) Model, Medtronic plc unveiled its Pivox Oblique Lateral Spinal System with Lateral Plate for OLIF25 and Divergence-L Anterior / Oblique Lumbar Fusion System for OLIF51. For anterior column support, the OLIF platform is a minimally invasive spinal fusion process used to insert an electrode in the disc space. However, stringent regulations, dearth of skilled neurosurgeons impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1779

The regional analysis of global Neurointerventional Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of healthcare system growth across developing markets, increasing consumer demand for successful neurovascular products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as wide target demographic of patients, continuing product creation and promotion, attractive medical reimbursements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neurointerventional Devices Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

Stryker

iVascular S.L.U.

Terumo Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Penumbra, Inc.

Rapid Medical

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

InspireMD, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

Neurovascular Stents

Embolic Protection Devices

Intrasaccular Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diverters

Liquid Embolics

Balloons

Stent Retrievers

By Technique:

Neurothrombectomy

Stenting

Coiling Procedure

Cerebral Angiography

Flow Disruption

By End user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1779

Target Audience of the Global Neurointerventional Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/