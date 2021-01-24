Ceramic Inks Market Report Analysis, By Application, By Types, By Regions, Forecast By 2025

The Ceramic Inks Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Ceramic inks are carriers of ceramic fine particled metallic oxide pigments that are used to decorate ceramic tiles and plain glasses. These inks enhance the attractiveness of the surface on which they are used. Ceramic inks are expected to possess physical consistency appropriate for producing adequate detail and hence are suspended in a thick medium. Analog printing and digital printing are the major technologies of ceramic inks.

Demand for ceramic inks is projected to increase due to expansion of end-user industries such as automobile and construction. Growth in the construction industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is also likely to boost the demand for ceramic inks. Furthermore, demand for automobiles has increased significantly in India and China, two of the major economies in Asia Pacific. This is likely to further propel the demand for ceramic inks. Growth in modern digital printing technologies that employ ceramic inks is expected to provide new opportunities for long lasting decorations and optical effects on glass. However, availability of substitutes and fluctuation in prices of raw materials may hamper market growth.

The global Ceramic Inks market was 1830 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Ceramic Inks Market are:

Ferro Corporation

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Esmalglass  Itaca Grupo

Torrecid Group

Fritta



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Functional Inks

Decorative inks



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Ceramic Tiles

Glass Printing

Food Container Printing

Others (Automotive Ceramics and Electro Ceramics)

Regional Ceramic Inks Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

