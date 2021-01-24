Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market – May See a Big Move by 2025 | Incorporated, Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation Company, Valmont Industries

According to a new research report titled Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Center-pivot irrigation (sometimes called central pivot irrigation), also called water-wheel and circle irrigation, is a method of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot and crops are watered with sprinklers. A circular area centered on the pivot is irrigated, often creating a circular pattern in crops when viewed from above (sometimes referred to as crop circles).Most center pivots were initially water-powered, and today most are propelled by electric motors.

The global center pivot irrigation systems market gains demand by the modernizing agriculture technology worldwide. Moreover, rise in population coupled with water scarcity issues and the need for higher yield and better quality crops further leads to market growth. Center pivot irrigation greatly helps reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. In addition, owing to its advantages over conventional irrigation systems, center pivot irrigation systems market is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the continuous requirement of maintenance of such systems restrict the market growth potential. In addition, increased trend from flood irrigation system to center pivot systems and high growth potential in the emerging countries pose lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market was 1030 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2020 and 2025.

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Incorporated

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink



Cereals

Oilseeds

Pulses

Other



Garden

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

