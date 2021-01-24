Cellulose Fiber Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During Forecast (2021-2025)

Overview Of Cellulose Fiber Industry 2020-2025:

Cellulose fibers are fibers made with ether or esters of cellulose, which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from a plant-based material. Besides cellulose, these fibers are compound of hemicellulose and lignin, and different percentages of these components are responsible for different mechanical properties observed.

Asia-Pacific dominated the cellulose fiber market in 2014 and accounted for over 68% of the market, by volume and value. Country-wise, China is the top market of cellulose fibers in the world. Europe is the second-largest cellulose fibers market in the world. Cellulose fibers have various applications such as apparel, home textile, industrial, and others. The growth of the market hinges heavily on the developing economies, especially, Asia-Pacific and RoW. China, Japan, and India, especially, stand out as significant emerging markets, given the mass exodus of production activities from developed countries to low-cost Asian countries. The increase in foreign investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments is propelling Asia-Pacific to emerge as the major driver of growth of the global cellulose fibers market.

The global Cellulose Fiber market was 26200 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 53200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Cellulose Fiber Market include are:-

Grasim Industries

Lenzing AG

Sateri

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Grasim Industries Limited

Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

International Paper

Grupo Sniace



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Natural Cellulose Fibers

Man-Made Cellulose Fibers



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial

Others

This research report categorizes the global Cellulose Fiber market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cellulose Fiber market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Cellulose Fiber industry

This report studies the global Cellulose Fiber market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Cellulose Fiber companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cellulose Fiber submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Cellulose Fiber market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cellulose Fiber market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

