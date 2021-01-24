Marine Thrust Blocks Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas – Torque Transmission, Michell Bearings, Phoenix Precast, The Ford Meter Box Company

Marine Thrust Blocks Market Overview 2020 – 2025

A marine thrust block is a special kind of thrust bearing used in large ship engines to resist the thrust generated by the propeller shaft and transfer the generated energy to the hull of ship. It is also known as a thrust box. Marine thrust blocks contain many wedge-shaped white metal pads that are fixed on a steel support and form a case. The main purpose of these blocks is to transfer the torque generated by the propeller to the hull of the ship through the metal housing. At the bottom of the housing, there is an oil reservoir that contains an oil-cooling coil, which circulates sea water. The pads available in the housing protect the fluid film of the oil reservoir from overheating and wear and tear, which may occur by the rotational movement of the drive shaft.

North America and Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific, are predicted to hold a relatively large market share and will dominate the marine thrust blocks market over the period of forecast.

The report offers detailed coverage of Marine Thrust Blocks industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Marine Thrust Blocks by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Marine Thrust Blocks Market are:

Michell Bearings

The Ford Meter Box Company

Torque Transmission

Phoenix Precast

ThrustEMS

Mercury Marine

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Rolls-Royce

Scania

Wartsila

Yanmar



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Diesel Marine Thrust Block

Wind & Solar Marine Thrust Block

Gas Turbine Marine Thrust Block

Steam Turbine Marine Thrust Block

Natural Gas Marine Thrust Block

Other



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Offshore Support Vessels

Commercial Vessels

Inland Waterways

Other

