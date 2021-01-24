Marine Chemicals Market Research Analysis, Characterization And Quantification

Marine Chemicals Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Many marine chemicals are used in the marine industry essentially for cleaning windows, doors, decks, heads, carpets, seats, seat covers, curtains, tanks, display screens and decorative panels made from plastics, woods and any other materials suitable to be used inside a ship. Cleaning Chemicals are necessary because efficient use of proper marine chemicals saves ships from electrolytic corrosion. These chemicals do not only protect the interior but also the exterior surface of a ship. Marine Chemicals play a significant role in keeping the components of a ship safe and in working condition.

Marine Chemicals are widely used in military ships, cargo ships, tanker ships, passenger ships, RoRo ships (Roll on Roll off), fishing vessels and high speed crafts. However, the major chunk of the market is controlled by military ships and cargo ships.

Passenger ships are expected to be one of the major consumers of marine chemicals after military ships and cargo Ships. Passenger ships contribute in major amounts to the revenue generated from the tourism and travel industry. Thus, these ships must be maintained and cleaned on a regular basis, which in turn, will add to the demand for marine chemicals and thus, fuel the marine chemical market.

Key Competitors of the Global Marine Chemicals Market are:

Total Group

Aqua Marine Chemicals

CHEMO Marine Chemicals

Unitech Chemicals

Wilhelmsen Holding

Anmar Industrial Chemicals

ERTEK Chemical

Unikem Holdings

Star Marine Chemicals



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Rust Converters & Primers

Cleaning And Maintenance Chemicals

Fuel Treatment Products

Electrical Equipment Maintenance Chemicals

Boiling Water & Condensate Treatment Chemicals

Other



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Military Ships

Civilian & Commercial Ships

