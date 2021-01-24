Marcasite Market Research 2021 New Report | Growth Forecast 2025 – Montana Mining, Calumet and Hecla Mining, BHP-Billiton, Tintic Bonanza Mining

The Marcasite Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Marcasite is an attractive mineral which is used to make wide variety of jewelry. It has an orthorhombic crystal structure and is physically and crystallographically distinct from pyrite although they have the same chemical formula. Marcasite can be difficult to distinguish from pyrite due to lack of existence of crystal habit. Marcasite is lighter and more brittle than pyrite and has a pale yellow to almost white color and a bright metallic luster. It can be formed as both primary and secondary mineral and it generally forms under low temperature and highly acidic conditions.

Marcasite is used to make sterling silver jewelry, as an ornamental stone and is also collected as a mineral specimen. Marcasite is quite desirable to make jewelry because it is quite affordable, has a glossy surface which has a beautiful shine and can be used in wide variety of jewelry pieces such as necklaces, earrings, brooches and rings. Jewelry decorated with marcasite has been gaining popularity over the years and is also used as a substitute for other precious metals.

The Asia Pacific, especially the emerging economies such as China and India are an important market for marcasite.

Key Competitors of the Global Marcasite Market are:

Calumet and Hecla Mining

Tintic Bonanza Mining

Montana Mining

BHP-Billiton

Rio Tinto

Anglo American



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Nuclear Shape

Bell Milk Shape

Leather Shell Shape

Other



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Chemical Industry

Metallurgy

Other

Regional Marcasite Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

