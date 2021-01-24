Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market is valued approximately USD 477 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems allows the doctor to measure the lungs and heart of a person are in proper working conditions during exercise. The amount of oxygen consumed by the person when riding a bike or walk on a treadmill is used to assess various conditions like cardiomyopathy, dyspnea, hypertrophic and pulmonary hypertension. Further, rising prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders such as heart valve imbalance, arrhythmia are key factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the rising geriatric population and increase in prevalence of coronary artery disease such as angina pectoris and myocardial infarction are expected to drive the growth of the market. According to the American Heart Association 2017, 12.65 million people were living with ischemic heart disease, and it was more prevalent in males and in females (68.50 and 57.90 million people respectively). Also, 2017 ischemic heart disease mortality rates were generally lower 150 per 100,000 for most of the world but 280 per 100,000 in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Eastern Europe, North America and Middles East have the highest prevalence rates of ischemic heart disease in the world. Thus, the demand for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, Stringent FDA Regulations is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders such as arrhythmia, heart failures, ischemic heart disease, dyspnea and heart valve imbalance in the United States which generates higher demand for the CPST. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N V

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

OSI Systems Inc

Cosmed Srl

Cardinal Health

Care Medical Ltd

Cardiac Science Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Stress Blood Pressure Monitors

Exercise Testing Systems

Stress ECG

Others

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

