Low Vision Aids Market – Application Analysis, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook up to 2025

Low vision is a term used to describe the visual impairment condition that cannot be cured with the help of contact lenses, glasses, medicine, and eye surgery and person with the low vision condition is not able to perform the day to day task properly. Vision impairment has many forms and degree of the condition. Vision problem of a person cannot be predicted with the visual acuity. This condition is usually caused by various eye conditions and diseases such as, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, stroke, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Low vision aids are used to help people to perform day-to-day activities.

Increasing incidence of life style diseases such as, diabetes that are among the leading cause of low vision is expected to drive the market of low vision aids. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to be a growth driving facto of the low vision aids market as this condition is more prevalent in older people.

North America dominates the low vision aids market and is expected to continue to dominate the low vision aids market over the forecast period. Europe is second biggest market for the low vision aids market. High awareness among people and better healthcare infrastructure is the reason for the dominance of North America and Europe in

Key Competitors of the Global Low Vision Aids Market are:

Eschenbach Optik GmbH

Enhanced Vision

Freedom Scientific

VisionAid International

Jaggi Jaggi

HumanWare Group

COIL Low Vision Products

Wipac Ltd

Emerald Cost Vision Aids



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Optical Aids

Non-Optical Aids

Electronic Aids



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Optical Stores

Online Pharmacies

