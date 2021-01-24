LNG Carrier Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2025

According to a new research report titled LNG Carrier Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

LNG carriers are the tank ships designed to carry Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at a cryogenic temperature of ?161°C. These carriers are equipped with efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion systems, which are propelled by dual fuel diesel electric propulsion systems. This increases the efficiency of LNG carriers by approximate 30% as compared to conventional vessels.

LNG carriers have high resistance to thermal and mechanical stress and strain. LNG carrier manufacturers are constantly involved in innovation and development in order to save cost, increase carrier capacity and improve carrier design. Natural gas is one of the world’s most needed feedstock and with the ever-growing demand for clean energy sources, the demand for LNG is rising, which is subsequently driving the LNG carrier market. The LNG carrier market possesses pronounced growth opportunities for the growth of new as well as established players.

The report offers detailed coverage of LNG Carrier industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading LNG Carrier by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global LNG Carrier Market are:

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

GasLog Ltd

Dynagas Ltd

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

China State Shipbuilding Corporation



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Under 120,000 m3

120,000160,000 m3

Above 160,000 m3



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Government Organization

LNG Supplier

Other

The ‘Global LNG Carrier Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global LNG Carrier Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global LNG Carrier market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional LNG Carrier Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

