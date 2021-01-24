Superfood Powders Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Superfood Powders Market is valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Superfood powders are nutrition-rich items that provide specific health benefits, ranging from imploring the immune system and naturally detoxifying the body, to increasing energy levels and sexual health. These products are considered ideal for adding essential nutrients to food and drinks that are consumed on a daily basis-baked goods, yoghurt, smoothies, and lattes. The market is driven by Increased consumption of health-centric foods and beverages, significant shifts to plant-based and vegan diets. The key players of global Superfood Powders market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In January 2020, Expert Supplements, UK. A health food corporation launched Organic GreeNourish Complete. Similarly, In February 2020, Love Beets, an innovative brand of beet products, added ‘Love Beets’ powder to its food line for fitness and health lovers. These powder formulas are made up of 100% beets, do not contain sugar, additives or preservatives, and are organic , non-GMO and vegan gluten-free. It is a vegan food made up of 35 plant-based ingredients to produce a healthy powder mixture. However, high prices of these products act as limiting factors for growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Superfood Powders Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of significant shifts to plant-based and vegan diets. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Increased consumption of health-centric foods and beverages would create lucrative growth prospects for the Superfood Powders Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aduna Ltd.

Barleans Organic Oils LLC

Creative Nature Ltd.

Nature’s Superfoods

Sports Supplements Ltd.

Suncore Foods, Inc.

Sunfood

Superlife Co. Pte Ltd.

Unilever Group

Your Superfoods Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Superfood Powders Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

