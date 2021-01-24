Liquid Butter Alternatives Market Major Strategies Adopted By Leading Companies – Bunge Limited, Cargill, Venture Foods, Wilmar

Liquid Butter Alternatives Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Liquid butter alternatives are used in many instances where the butter or margarine is substituted at a cost significantly lower than the butter and zero grams of trans-fat per servings. These products are extremely versatile as these will not burn, spatter, or scorch. The liquid butter alternatives are used as a butter alternative in the restaurant industry. Liquid butter alternatives are also known as phase oil. It is one of the common butter substitutes majorly used in restaurants and hotels. The primary use of the phase oil is frying, but these can be further used for baking and other recipes. Few of the benefits of the butter alternative driving the sales is the authentic buttery taste, the lightly salted formula, the high heat tolerance, convenience and the cost effectiveness.

Direct sales include HORECA and accounts for the largest share in the food industry. Hotels and restaurants are the major consumers for the liquid butter alternative. These are available through various raw materials such as canola, soybean, and others.

North America accounted for the largest owing to the eating habits of the consumers in the region.

Key Competitors of the Global Liquid Butter Alternatives Market are:

Cargill

Wilmar

Bunge Limited

Venture Foods

AAK Foodservice

Peerless Holdings



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Palm Oil Type

Lauric Oil Type



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Household

Commercial

