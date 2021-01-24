Mushroom Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Mushroom Market is valued approximately at USD 45239.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Frequently grouped as vegetables, mushrooms are a rich source of nutrients such as vitamins, selenium and potassium. They are fat-free, cholesterol-free and have a very low sodium and gluten content. The demand for mushrooms is expected to rise significantly in most regions of the world over the forecast period. Growing commercial mushroom consumption in restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias and hotels is expected to play a key role in shaping the market in the near future. Switching consumer preferences to vegan food and rising demand for meat substitutes are expected to benefit the mushroom market over the forecast period. Button and shiitake mushrooms are rich protein sources that make them attractive meat substitutes for consumers. The change in customer tastes towards processed food consumption is another main factor expected to benefit the market in the next seven years. Mushrooms have a very low shelf life, which is likely to have a negative impact on the industry in the immediate future. Mushroom cultivation is labor-intensive and requires high operating costs. This crucial factor has the potential to slow market growth over the forecast period. Rapid demand growth has led to the use of unsuitable cultivation methods, including unnecessary chemicals and fertilisers, by mushroom growers. This development is expected to result in customer tastes moving away from mushrooms due to improved health awareness. Mushroom spores are harmful to growers because they are allergic and cause other respiratory diseases. Equipment such as respirators used by people for safety precautions contributes to the cost of production, making it less feasible for underprivileged farmers.

The regional analysis of global Mushroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In the recent past, Europe dominated the global market for mushrooms, followed by Asia Pacific. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to see rapid mushroom demand growth over the forecast period as a result of rising population and increasing health awareness.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1768

Major market player included in this report are:

CMP Mushrooms

The Mushroom Company

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Mushroom And Truffles Co. Ltd.

Costa Group

Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co., Ltd.

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Chongqing Eusinasia Foods Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yuguan Modern Agricultural S And T Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Detan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Button

Shiitake

Oyster

Others

By End-Use:

Commercial

Pharmaceutical/Nutraceutical

HORECA

Food Processing Industry

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1768

Target Audience of the Global Mushroom Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/