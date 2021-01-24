Ginger Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Ginger Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ginger is one of the healthiest and most delicious spices. It is cultivated to be used as a food additive and as a dried spice. Fresh ginger is considered warm and dried ginger is considered to be sweet. It has medicinal properties that help avoid nausea and combat flu and common cold. The oil made from ginger can be applied to the skin to alleviate pain. It is widely used for many forms of stomach problems, including morning sickness, colic, stomach upset, diarrhea, and gas. Other benefits of ginger include reducing symptoms of osteoarthritis, helping to treat chronic indigestion, decreasing cholesterol levels, raising risk factors for heart disease and helping to prevent cancer. Ginger is commonly used in the food and beverage industry as a flavoring agent. Continued growth in the food and beverage industry would fuel demand for ginger. In addition, ginger is often used in almost every household for cooking and medicinal purposes. In addition, ginger is used for fragrance in cosmetics and soaps, as well as for anti-gas and anti-acid drugs in the chemical sector. Increased use of ginger in the medical sector for the treatment of constipation and infection-related problems is also a boost to the growth of the ginger industry. The key factor, such as rising consumer awareness of the medicinal benefits of ginger for health, is the growth factor of the ginger market.

The regional analysis of global Ginger Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant revenue region. Ginger is a popular ingredient in this region and has a high medicinal value in this region as well. It is widely used in household cooking as a flavouring agent. Besides ginger, it has extensive applications in the food & beverage industry, which further facilitates the growth of the ginger market in this region. The increase in ginger production in Asian countries , such as India, is expected to boost the demand in China. India is one of the leading producers and exporters of ginger. Increasing awareness of the use of ginger among consumers has increased the steady growth of the ginger market in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd.

Food Market Management Inc.

Buderim Group Ltd.

Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd.

Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Yummy Food Industrial Group

Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc.

Sun Impex International Foods L.L.C.

Atmiya International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Supplements

Cookies

Fresh

Ginger Ale

Pickled

Dried

Preserved

Powdered

Crystallized

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Hyper Market

Online

By Application:

Soups and Sauces

Culinary

Snacks & Convenience Food

Bakery Products

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Chocolate and Confectionery

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ginger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

