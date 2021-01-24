Egg Protein Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Egg Protein Market is valued approximately at USD 7.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Egg proteins are multifunctional ingredients used in the preparation of different foods and beverages. These products are enriched with essential amino acids, bioactive acids and proteins that aid in the proper formation of muscles and bones. In addition, egg protein also acts as an emulsifier, thickener, foaming agent and gelling agent in various food and beverage preparations. Moreover, its easy availability, economical & digestible nature and neutral taste make it compatible with various nutritious preparations that are likely to stimulate the market share of egg protein powders. Egg protein powder is commonly used in the manufacture of sports and dietary supplements due to its high protein content and the abundance of branched amino acids. Regular ingestion of these products helps to grow bones and muscles properly without causing weight, cholesterol or insulin levels. In addition, it can be combined with other natural ingredients such as whey protein, almond milk or traditional dairy products to improve the nutritional profile and increase digestive viability, thus increasing market demand for egg protein powder. Industry players are increasing their research and marketing investment in an attempt to diversify the product range and raise brand recognition. Manufacturers enter into direct contracts with poultry suppliers, supply high quality chicken feed and invest in supply chain contracts to reduce supplier leverage and provide cost-effective solutions. Marketing initiatives, such as free sample distribution, paid advertising of social media personalities and print media, are also projected to accelerate the market value of egg protein powder.

Title 21 of the FDA Regulations sets out requirements for producers of egg protein products. The Regulation provides that the pH of liquid eggs should be between 6 and 7 and requires the addition of pure hydrochloric acid to regulate fermentation. The law also specifies the use of monosodium phosphate and limits it to 0.5 per cent of the total weight of frozen eggs. These regulations allow manufacturers to produce high-quality goods that comply with international requirements and standards. Key players in the egg protein powder industry are engaged in the procurement of high-quality raw materials through direct parenting with poultry farmers in order to achieve competitive price advantage. In addition, manufacturers are now investing in marketing spending through social media channels in an effort to achieve brand awareness, stimulate sales in stores and expand the customer base. For instance, In October 2018, Designer Protein launched a new collection of egg protein powders under the brand name Totally Egg Protein. It is the first commodity to contain all the necessary nutrients of the egg. It also contains naturally occurring lecithin phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylserine, which promote cellular and nervous health. This new product launch would allow the company to rapidly enter the egg protein supplement market and improve brand awareness.

The regional analysis of global Egg Protein Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to see more than 4% rise in CAGR by the end of 2027. The rapid acceptance of egg protein in the dietary supplement industry, due to its economic nature, ease of processing and high rich nutrient profile, is likely to fuel product demand. Furthermore, industrial players are increasingly expanding the portfolio of egg protein products to accommodate various lifestyles and athletic needs, which are likely to increase the market share of egg protein powders.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Inc.

Kewpie Corporation

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt Enterprises

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Wulro BV

IGRECA

SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Interovo Egg Group BV

Dalian Hanovo foods Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Whole Egg Protein

Egg Yolk Powder

Egg White Powder

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Bakery Products

Meat Products

Ice Creams

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Egg Protein Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

