Global Storage Area Network Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the key factors that are driving the growth of Storage area network market are growing demand for data centers to store huge amount of data generated by business operations and the requirement of efficient data management solutions. However, absence of awareness particularly in promising markets such as North Africa, Argentina and Brazil, about the benefits of new storage technologies and operation problems due to complicated integration structure and few other technical issues are the factors that are hampering the growth of global storage area network market.

Software-defined storage, scale-out network-attached storage (NAS), hybrid flash arrays and all-flash are three of the most important trends in NAS and SAN storage that will take grip within the next five years. Presently, North America dominates the storage area network market and is anticipated to carry on its supremacy over the forecast period, followed by Western Europe.

Some of the key players in global storage area network market are SimpliVity Corp., Scale Computing Inc., Nutanix Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co., EMC Co., Data-Core Systems Inc. and Citrix systems Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Banking, finance, services and insurance (BFSI)

• Energy and utility

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunication

• Transportation

• Others

Solutions Covered

• Hardware

• Software

Types Covered

• Enterprise network

• Hyperscale network

Services Covered

• Consulting services

• System integration service

• Training and support service

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

