Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market Report Latest Insights Published 2021 | MOOG, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International

Fly-by-wire (FBW) is a system that replaces the conventional manual flight controls of an aircraft with an electronic interface. The movements of flight controls are converted to electronic signals transmitted by wires (hence the fly-by-wire term), and flight control computers determine how to move the actuators at each control surface to provide the ordered response. It can use mechanical flight control backup systems (Boeing 777) or use fully fly-by-wire controls.
The electrically designed powered actuators in FBW systems enables effective segregation of power distribution channels and decreases the overall aircraft weight. It renders more benefits such as improved reliability, easy maintenance, increased cost savings, and increased safety margins. This factor will drive the growth of the aircraft fly-by-wire system market during the forecast period.
It finds that the commercial aviation segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The segment’s popularity comes from its increased sales.
Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
BAE Systems
Honeywell International
MOOG
Rockwell Collins
United Technologies
By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-
Mechanical Flight Control Backup Systems
Fully Fly-By-Wire Controls
By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
The global Aircraft Fly-by-wire System market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
https://reportsinsights.com/discount/243464
