Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Weight Loss and Weight Management market is accounted for $158.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $259.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Several factors have driven the market such as obesity rates, increase in disposable income, growing number of bariatric surgeries, strong government support, and technological advancements. Lucrative selling strategies of the companies and emerging Asian markets have provided an array of opportunities for the market growth. However, high costs of low-calorie diet food, natural weight loss techniques and prescription obesity medicines are limiting the market growth.

The cardiovascular equipment segment dominated the largest market value of the fitness equipment market. The gastric bypass surgeries segment is leading largest share of the surgical equipment market. North America is the largest weight management market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increased consumption of Slimming teas and herbal products in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the key players in global Weight Loss and Weight Management market are Amer Sports, Technogym SPA, Ediets.Com Inc., Jenny Craig Inc, Medtronic Inc, Kellogg Company, Brunswick Corporation, Jenny Craig Inc, Atkins Nutritionals Inc, Herbalife Ltd, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Nutrisystem Inc, Cyber International, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Fortis Healthcare Limited, VLCC Group, ELIXIA Nordic ASA, Wockhardt Hospitals, Covidien PLC and Weight Watchers International Inc.

Equipments Covered:

• Fitness Equipment

o Cardiovascular Training Equipment

o Strength Training Equipment

o Body Composition Analyzers

o Fitness Monitoring Equipment

• Surgical Equipment

o Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

o Non-Invasive surgical equipment

Services Covered:

• HP Diet Food Services

• Slimming Resorts

• Attitudinal Transformation Programs

• Health Clubs

• Online Weight Loss Programs

Diets Covered:

• Meals

o Low-calorie Sweeteners

o Low-calorie Diets

o Organic Food

o Meal Replacements

• Beverages

o Herbal Tea/Green Tea

o Slimming Water

o Low-calorie Beverages/Diet Soft Drinks

o Other Low-calorie Beverages

• Supplements

o Proteins

o Fibers

o Green Tea Extracts

o CLA (Conjugate Linoleic Acid)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

