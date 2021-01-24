Sports Intimate Wears Market Latest Innovations, Demand and Business Senario Outlook by 2025

Sports Intimate Wears Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Sports intimate wear refers to a category of intimate wear that is designed to be worn during physical activities such as running, yoga, games and competitive sports, and ensure maximum comfort. Sports intimate wear includes intimate apparel such as underwear, tank tops, and bras, as well as swimwear and compression wear, worn during recreation, as casual wear, or even during competitive sports.

In terms of revenue, the intimate support apparel segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 49% of the total market shares. The women’s intimate support apparel comprises a broad range of products, customized to provide maximum support and comfort to users. Sports bras, gym tights, and sports leggings are some of the largest selling products in this market. With an increasing number of people joining gyms and getting involved in recreational activities, the demand for intimate support wear has been witnessing a steady rise and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas led

Key Competitors of the Global Sports Intimate Wears Market are:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Pentland

Hanesbrands

Asics

Umbro

New Balance

Jockey

ZARA

H&M

Victoria's Secret

TYR Sport

2XU

Fila

Dolfin

Lululemon Athletica



Intimate Support Apparel

Swimwear

Compression Wear

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retails

Other

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Sports Intimate Wears on national, regional and international levels. Sports Intimate Wears Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Sports Intimate Wears market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Sports Intimate Wears Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Sports Intimate Wears industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Sports Intimate Wears market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

