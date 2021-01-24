Bonded Magnets Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Bonded Magnets Market is valued approximately at USD 1.80 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Bonded magnets are magnets produced by combining magnetic powders and polymeric materials such as plastics, rubbers, and elastomers. Injection molding, calendaring, extrusion and compressing bonding are the process opted for the manufacturing of bonded magnets. Various magnetic powders are used for production of bonded magnets called NdFeB, SmCo, ferrite, and/or combination of all. These bonded magnets are gaining larger demand in electronic vehicles due to their magnetic performance and they also help in reducing carbon emission. Thus, rapid growth in production & sale of electric vehicle across the globe is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019, the global electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, the global stock of electric passenger vehicle cars was passed by 5 Billion in 2018 with an increase of 63% from 2017. It was found that over 45% of electric cars on China’s road in 2018 that is 2.3 Billion compared to 39% in 2017. Similarly, Europe accounted for 24% of global electric cars and United States with 22% in 2018. In addition, growing demand from aerospace and medical devices sector is the factor propelling the growth of market. However, global spread of Novel coronavirus in the emerging economies such as India, China and south Korea is highly affecting the growth of market over the forecast years.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1758

The regional analysis of the global Bonded Magnets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for electric vehicle in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high availability of raw materials especially rare earth material is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allstar Magnetics

Neo Magnequench

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Alliance LLC

Viona Magnetics

Stanford Magnets

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Xiamen Yuxiang Magnetic Materials

Advanced Technology Materials

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Process Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process Type:

Injection Molded Bonded Magnets

Compression Bonded Magnets

Calendaring Bonded Magnets

Extrusion Bonded Magnets

By Product Type:

Rare Earth Magnets

Ferrite Magnets

Others

By End user Industry:

Automotive

HVAC Equipment

Medical devices

Cameras

Consumer Electronic Appliances

Electrical Equipment

Others

By Application:

Sensors

Motors

Level Gauges

Instruments Panels

Copier Rotors

Fuel Filters

Magnetic Couplings

Hard Disk Drives

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1758

Target Audience of the Global Bonded Magnets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/