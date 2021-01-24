Sports Betting Market Share, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast by 2025 | 888 Holdings, William Hill, Kindred Group, GVC Holdings

The Sports Betting Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

During 2019, the land-based sports betting segment accounted for the highest share in the global sports betting market, however the segment will lose some of its share to the online sports betting during the forecast period due to the popularity of digital betting platforms. The high growth prospects of online sports betting are mainly due to the large number of passionate viewers of games like NFL, NBL, FIFA, and Indian Premier League (IPL). The online sports betting market is quite popular in Europe owing to several football matches held in the region each year.

APAC will continue its dominance in the sports betting market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy around 45% of the overall market revenue. The major reason for this region’s growth is the easy government regulation and improved spending capability of the populace. The increased penetration of internet has created awareness among people about the latest online entertainment and gambling trends, especially in sports. Macau and Hong Kong are the major revenue generating countries in APAC.

The report offers detailed coverage of Sports Betting industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Sports Betting by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The report Global Sports Betting Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. The report evaluates the market size of the Global Sports Betting Market studies the strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players. Also, the report evaluates the size of the market in terms of revenue for the forecast period. All the data figures like percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns are determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ration, and investment ideas. A precise evaluation of effective manufacturing techniques, advertisement techniques, market share size, growth rate, size, revenue, sales and value chain analysis.

Key Competitors of the Global Sports Betting Market are:

William Hill

GVC Holdings

888 Holdings

Kindred Group

Paddy Power Betfair

Amaya gaming

Bet365 Group

Bet-at-home.com

BetAmerica

Betfred

Betsson

Draft Kings

Fan duel

Gala coral group

Ladbrokes

Sportech

TVG

Twinspires

Watch and Wager

The ‘Global Sports Betting Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Sports Betting Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Sports Betting market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional Sports Betting Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Important Features of the report:

– Detailed analysis of the Global Sports Betting market

–Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

–Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global Sports Betting Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Sports Betting market performance

