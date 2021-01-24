Wood Charcoal Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Wood Charcoal Market is valued approximately USD xx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wood charcoal is black in colour, highly carbonaceous, hard, and permeable to remove volatile elements and moisture in the form of a substance. The procedure is called pyrolysis as the substance is heated in the absence of oxygen which requires charcoal to burn at high temperatures which emits less smoke with similar tenacity relative to the scorching of wood. Activated wood-charcoal is used as a solution for emergency poison treatment and is also used immensely in pharmaceutical industry. Activated wood carbon acts as a purifier of water, colour and odour, Wood charcoal helps remove impurities and treat industrial wastewater. The adoption of wood charcoal in dialysis machines, deodorization processes and purification drive the market growth. The key players of global Wood Charcoal Market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, on, September 2019, The Fire & Flavor Grilling Company has produced eco-friendly, biodegradable charcoal pods for fast, sustainable grilling-The HEROTM Grill. The fast illuminating charcoal pods are fully normal with low volatile organic compounds (VOC) and an hour of grilling time. However, purely harvested timber, decreased supply of raw materials and excess competition can serve as a danger to the environment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Wood Charcoal Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms market share due to the adoption of wood charcoal in dialysis machines, deodorization processes and purification helps the market grow. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as used immensely in pharmaceutical industry, purifier of water, colour and odour, Wood charcoal helps remove impurities and treat industrial wastewater would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wood Charcoal Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kingsford Products Company

Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC

Duraflame, Inc

Fire & Flavor Grilling Co

Cooks International LLC

Fogo Charcoal

K.P Biocoal

Hans Enterprises

Greencoal Namibia CC

Two Trees Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Charcoal Lump

Charcoal Briquettes

Charcoal Powder

By End Use:

Residential (Gardening, Cooking Fuel)

Commercial Paints & Sketches

Commercial restaurants

Water Treatment

Industrial

Household

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wood Charcoal Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

