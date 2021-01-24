Soy Milk and Cream Market Share Analysis Of Key Market Participants And Their Competitive Landscape

According to a new research report titled Soy Milk and Cream Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Soy milk is a plant-based dairy milk alternative, which is produced by soaking soybeans and grinding them in water.

Soy milk is the largest product segment in the soy milk and cream market and will continue its dominance by occupying around 80% of the total market share during the forecast period. The primary reason for this segment’s growth is the several health benefits associated with soy milk. Soy milk contains only vegetable proteins and helps in reducing cholesterol. It does not contain hormones or lactose and is rich in isoflavones. Also, it enhances the lipid profile, promotes weight loss as it is lower in sugar content, reduces the risk of prostate cancer, and aids in preventing osteoporosis. Consumers are now significantly opting for soy milk owing to its functional properties such as no fat, no cholesterol, and rich in proteins, which will, in turn, boost the growth of this market segment over the next few years.

During 2019, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the soy milk and cream market and accounted for around 52% of the total market share. The dominance of this retail format is due to the high level of manufacturers’ dependence on its shelf space. In-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons are some of the primary reasons why consumers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets for their shopping. Moreover, the growth of organized retail will also significantly contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Key Competitors of the Global Soy Milk and Cream Market are:

Eden Foods

Dean Foods

Hain Celestial

Pacific Natural Foods

WhiteWave Foods

SunOpta

Panos Brands

Pure Harvest

Vitasoy International Holdings

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Sanitarium

American Soy Products



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Soy Milk

Soy Cream



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

