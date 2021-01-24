Soldier Monitoring Systems Market – May See a Big Move by 2025 | Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall Defence, Safran

Soldier Monitoring Systems Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Soldier monitoring systems is an amalgamation of multiple devices supported by wireless connectivity to track, monitor, and analyze the performance and health condition of an individual soldier deployed on operations or training missions.

The defense segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in the soldier health and position tracking system market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing preference among defense agencies to provide continuous support to their ground troops as well as track health conditions. The deployment of such monitoring systems will not only increase situational awareness of field troops but also enable the military to exchange information using wireless networks, which will have a huge effect on the growth of the soldier monitoring system market.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the soldier health and position tracking system market by 2025. The security requirements of the Americas are increasing with the growing threats from various militant groups and hostile countries and this increases their focus on providing soldiers wearables equipped with electronic devices that can enrich their situational understanding. The US has a large base of field military regiments and logistic systems and is the largest user of defense equipment and systems. Failed missions without the support of these units with advanced systems have triggered the need for investments towards the development of wearable devices that can establish a greater situational awareness for the field troops and is paving way for the growth of the soldier monitoring system market in the Americas.

Key Competitors of the Global Soldier Monitoring Systems Market are:

Lockheed Martin

Safran

Leidos

Rheinmetall Defence

Arralis

Q-Track

TT Electronics

Inova Design Solutions



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Soldier Tracking System

Health Monitoring System

Other



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Defense

Law Enforcement

