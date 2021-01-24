Sports Gun Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Sports Gun Market is valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sport gun is a non-lethal weapon, used for competitive shooting and recreational purposes. These guns includes rifle, pistol, and shotgun, are differ in technology, caliber, projectile, and others. Sports guns is used for several shooting sports such as Commonwealth games, Olympic, Paralympic and other international and national sports events, as they are lighter and more comfortable to use as compared to lethal guns. The growing participation for the shooting sports, rising tourism of hunting and a growing number of shooting range setup activities across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Government of Brazil, the Sports and Citizenship for All Programme will build the sports legacy of Rio de Janeiro in 2018, a total 15,600 children and youth will benefit as the number of educational sports centers under the programme will increase from 56 to 156. This initiative will complete regular school activity in special centres along with government and non-government organizations offers a number of sports modalities, that help provide full-time education. As per Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), The IDB has launched an initiative with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that will benefit more than 4,000 young people through sports in Argentina. The IDB’s Multilateral Investment Fund (MIF) and the IOC will be financed by US$1.5 million in this project and also IDB President Luis Alberto Moreno and IOC President Thomas Bach signed a Letter of Intent. The partnership includes the Argentine Olympic Committee, UN Women, the City of Buenos Aires, and Panam Sports, will use sports as a tool to sharpen the digital skills of participating young people and to teach the Olympic values of the overall objective of better preparing them for the workforce. Hence the rising initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations along with the adoption of sports activities drives the market for sports gun during the forecast period. Whereas, stringent rules for sale and buy of the sports gun and mass shooting and gun violence is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sports Gun market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sports Gun market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing Olympic shooting sports participants and innovative shooting sports. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Outdoor Brands Corporation

Beretta Holding S.A.

Browning Arms Company

Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC

Crosman Corporation

German Sport Guns GmbH

Howa Machinery, Ltd.

J.G. Anschutz GmbH & Co.KG

Olympic Arms Inc.

Sturm, Ruger &Company, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Gun Type:

Rifle

Pistol

Shotgun

by Application:

Competitive Shooting

Recreational Sports

By Distribution Channel:

Gun Stores

Sporting Goods Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sports Gun Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

