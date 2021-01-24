Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Highlights

Adoption of enterprise collaboration tools has been getting a boost in the recent years with key players such as Slack Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, and Facebook Inc. releasing featured upgrades enabling their collaboration software to work efficiently for enterprise users. In 2018, Facebook Inc. announced an upgrade in its Workplace collaboration tool user interface which allows employees to access other services like SharePoint within the Workplace UI. In May 2019, Microsoft Corporation also made interface changes to its Teams collaboration tool, permitting administrators to let quickly add or remove team members, and change user settings and make changes across the whiteboard. The company also added technical support for Teams Whiteboard on Surface Hub conferencing system. Growth and development of various enterprise platforms and tools such as Blink mobile app, Jira software, Smartsheet platform among others is expected to drive the market across the globe.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global enterprise collaboration market as – VMware, Inc. (Dell Technologies), Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Mitel Networks Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Slack Technologies, TIBCO Software Inc., Google LLC, and IBM Corporation.

Key Segments

According to Market Research Future, the enterprise collaboration market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, organization size, deployment, vertical, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into, solutions and services.

By type, the market has been segmented into asynchronous and synchronous

By organization size, the market has been segmented into Large enterprises and SMEs.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise

By vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, government, energy & utilities, education, and others.

The global market for enterprise collaboration is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. The geographical analysis of enterprise collaboration market has been done for North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, the rest of Asia-Pacific) and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and South America).

Among these, the North America region dominates the market due to the presence of key market players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and others offering cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions and services which is accelerating the market growth in this region. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to witness growth in the adoption of enterprise collaboration tools to streamline critical business processes and promote employee engagement and workforce collaboration. North America region is expected to experience a surge in embracing cloud-based enterprise solutions across various sectors mainly BFSI, IT & telecom and healthcare. Further, the region is witnessing rapid growth in the number of SMEs offering enterprise collaboration software contributing to the market growth in this region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share due to rising adoption of secured enterprise collaboration tools for effective management of content within enterprises across various locations. Increasing adoption of enterprise collaboration software in countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Austria, and other European countries drives the market growth. Rising penetration of social networking tools and collaboration platforms among the European industry verticals such as the BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, government, and education is also expected to promote the market growth. Moreover, investments made by key market players to offer enterprise solutions to SMEs as well as large European enterprises to expand their presence across countries also contributes to the growth of the enterprise collaboration market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the third-largest market share; it is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to large scale adoption of enterprise collaboration solutions in the financial service and the IT & telecom sector. Furthermore, significant investments by enterprises in China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia for adopting effective collaboration solutions for internal as well as external cross border communications and enterprise collaborations fosters the market growth in this region. The market growth is also driven by rising demand in the Asia-Pacific retail and e-commerce industry for robust collaboration and enhanced decision-making. Other countries such as the Phillippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Vietnam present a number of growth opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

