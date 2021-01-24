Culinary Tourism Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Culinary Tourism Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Culinary tourism or food tourism is the exploration of culture through food and dishes prepared in that region as dinning out is very common and can be considered as an important part among tourists. Culinary tourism involves cooking classes, food festival, culinary trials, restaurants, and others. The social media acts as a pseudo-travel agent as customers refer reviews and insights detailed on various social networking sites, which are posted by the people who have either stayed or traveled there before. Thus rising tourism and rise in positive impact of social media on travel industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Condor Ferries report, in Europe the international arrivals was 670 million in 2017 and has risen by 713 million in 2018. Also, it furthers states that 83 million tourists visit France every year which in result makes the country a leading tourist’s destination in the world. The G Adventures offered one day journey for U.S. travelers in Boston on 26/09/2020 and 03/10/2020. Whereas, increase in crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities is the major factor restraining the growth of global Culinary Tourism market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Culinary Tourism market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of a large number of traditional food outlets and easy availability of accommodation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abercrombie & Kent USA

Classic Journeys

G Adventures

Greaves Travel

India Food Tour

ITC Travel Group Limited

The FTC4Lobe Group

The Travel Corporation

Topdeck Travel

Tour Radar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Food Related Activities

Vacation

Restaurants

Food and Agricultural Festivals & Events

by Tour:

Domestic

International

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

