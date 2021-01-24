Global Fixed Line Communications Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

About Fixed Line Communications Equipment

Fixed-line communication equipment refers to the collection of wired networks, which are used for voice and data communications. The fixed line can be viewed as a connection to an end-customer by means of a cable, using which the user will be able to make phone calls or connect to the internet. Fixed line networks evolved from circuit switch-based copper wires, primarily to establish a voice call between two users. With the commercialization of the internet during the 1990s, fixed line networks were reengineered to facilitate the point-to-point transfer of digital data. The proliferation of the internet and the subsequent roll-out of services like video-on-demand led to bandwidth crunch, which, in turn, fueled the adoption of fiber optics, a more enhanced medium of communication.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/10/14/fixed-line-communications-equipment-market-to-2025-global-analysis-and-forecasts-by-types-technologies-applications-and-end-user-verticals/

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global fixed line communications equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period 2017-2021.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/03/26/global-wine-bags-market-2020-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fixed line communications equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, and volume and excludes the services market..

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Fixed Line Communications Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spine-augmentation-systems-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Key vendors

• ARRIS Group

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Arista Networks

Other prominent vendors

• ADB

• Albis Technologies

• AEROHIVE NETWORKS

• Allied Telesis

• Avaya

Market driver

• Growing demand for data centers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/espresso-coffee-market-report-2021-by-sale-price-share-revenue-with-leading-companies-2021-01-10

Market challenge

• Training and development of technicians

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of cloud storage

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-airport-information-system-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/