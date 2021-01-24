Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Growing concerns about the drainage of brine concentrates into water bodies is expected to drive the minimal liquid discharge market. Rising demand from the South America region from end-use industries such as energy & power is also expected to fuel the demand for zero liquid discharge systems. Increasing government measures to introduce wastewater treatment facilities in most of the industries producing maximum wastewater from their plants would fuel demand for ZLDs in the forecast period. Zero liquid discharge is a form of wastewater treatment technology that purifies and recycles wastewater without discharging any liquid at the end of the process. Globally, the boom in industrialization has raised the amount of contamination in the environment and, in turn, decreased the quality of drinking water. In addition, the escalating dumping of brine concentrates into the water bodies would create a significant need for zero liquid discharge systems during the expected timeframe. Authoritative bodies around the globe are enforcing strict regulations and guidelines on wastewater discharges, which will drive the construction of several wastewater plants worldwide. Regulatory bodies such as the European Water Association (Europe), the Environmental Protection Agency (USA), the Indian Water Works Association (India) and China Water Risk (CWR) are actively involved in the management and control of wastewater treatment and disposal. For example, since 2016, the Ministry of the Environment of India has mandated the establishment of ZLD units for a range of industries such as fertilizers, paint, sugar, pulp and paper, thermal power plants, slaughterhouses, textiles, brick kilns, common effluent treatment plants, coffee, sewage treatment plants, etc. These the efforts towards the conservation of fresh water and the treatment of wastewater would have a positive impact on the market size of zero liquid discharge systems over the forecasted period (2020-2027).

The regional analysis of global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has proven to be the fastest-growing region in the global market for zero liquid discharge systems and will continue to rise over the forecasted period. Growing industrialization and a large number of people are causing a large shortage of freshwater. Industries in the region are responsible for processing significant volumes of wastewater, which will boost regional consumer demand in the coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Veolia Water Technologies

GEA Group AG

Praj Industries Ltd.

Aquatech International LLC

H2O GmbH

U.S. Water Services, Inc.

Aquarion AG

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Safbon Water Technology

Petro Sep Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System:

Conventional

Hybrid

By Process:

Pre-treatment

Filtration

Evaporation & Crystallization

By End-Use Industries:

Energy & Power

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

