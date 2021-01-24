Positive material identification Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Positive material identification Market is valued approximately at USD 11.07 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Positive material identification (PMI) is a system that performs analysis along with identification of materials with the help of various non-destructive methods among end-use industries to confirm that the intended materials are the actual materials that are used in particular sector. It provides the metallic alloy composition of materials and it is proved as a well-established technique that can either be performed in the field using handheld devices or in laboratory. The growing oil & gas industries is the factor propelling the growth of positive material identification market over the forecast years. In oil & gas industry, PMI helps in monitoring, controlling and further tracking various incidents in the oil & gas processing industries such as incurable accidents, property damage, pipe leakage and replacements etc. For instance: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the daily demand for crude oil worldwide is expected to reach almost 100.6 million barrels to 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Furthermore, the IEA also estimated that global natural gas production was around 3,937 billion cubic meters in 2018, representing an increase of more than 4.0% from 2017. Also, according to BP Statistical Review, the crude oil production in Asia-Pacific accounted for around 47.6 thousand million barrels in the year 2018 which enhanced and reached to around 47.8 thousand million barrels in the year 2019. Additionally, stringent safety regulations by governments and quality control requirements is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost associated with PMI equipment is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1642

The regional analysis of global Positive material identification Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of innovative technological advancement in PMI equipment in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing number of large-scale infrastructure projects in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Positive material identification Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in report are:

Olympus Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher scientific

Ametek inc.

Bruker corporation

Shimadzu corporation

SGS

Intertek Group Plc

Bureau Veritas

TUV SUD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technique Techniques of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

X-Ray fluorescence

Optical emission spectrometry

By Offering:

Equipment

Services

By Form Factor:

Portable analyzer

Benchtop analyzer

By Industry:

Oil & gas

Metals & Heavy machinery

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Chemicals

Infrastructure

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Scrap Recycling

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1642

Target Audience of the Global Positive material identification Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/