Automotive Paint Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automotive Paint Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.88 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive paint is called a water-based solution which is sprayed on the surface of automobiles with the assistance of a spray gun. These paints are made of polyurethane-based enamel, which protects the automotive surface from damage to the environment, thus enhancing motor vehicle aesthetics. The main factors driving the growth of the global automotive paint market are increased automotive production, stringent emission regulations and environmental concerns for paint manufacturing process to enhance the market for eco-friendly paints. The rise in the number of road accidents is one of the main concerns for automobiles and governments. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2016, total deaths due to road accidents in the US were just 37,461, which rose by 5.6 per cent from 2015. Additionally, the automotive industry is seeing a dramatic shift in safety technology. The demand for safety features is expected to develop rapidly in the years to come. As vehicle and passenger safety issues grow, cars are now fitted with advanced and smart technology. However, rising raw material prices to produce automotive paints are hampering the demand. On the contrary, an increase in emphasis on producing cost-effective automotive paints is expected to offer the lucrative opportunities in the market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Paint Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Strict pollution regulations and environmental issues for paint manufacturing processes to boost the demand for environmentally friendly paints. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase the presence of organised players in the finishing industry to drive the market for automotive finishing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Paint Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

PPG

BASF

Axalta

Akzonobel

Sherwin Williams

Kansai

Solvay

Valspar

Covestro

3M

DOW Chemical

KCC

Nippon Paint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Paint Type:

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology:

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

By Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

By Texture:

Solid Texture

Metallic Texture

Matte Finish Paints

Pearlescent Paints

Solar Reflective Paints

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Trucks

Buses

By Content:

Electrocoat

Solvent-Borne Paints

Waterborne Paints

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Paint Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

