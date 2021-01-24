Automotive Paint Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automotive Paint Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.88 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive paint is called a water-based solution which is sprayed on the surface of automobiles with the assistance of a spray gun. These paints are made of polyurethane-based enamel, which protects the automotive surface from damage to the environment, thus enhancing motor vehicle aesthetics. The main factors driving the growth of the global automotive paint market are increased automotive production, stringent emission regulations and environmental concerns for paint manufacturing process to enhance the market for eco-friendly paints. The rise in the number of road accidents is one of the main concerns for automobiles and governments. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2016, total deaths due to road accidents in the US were just 37,461, which rose by 5.6 per cent from 2015. Additionally, the automotive industry is seeing a dramatic shift in safety technology. The demand for safety features is expected to develop rapidly in the years to come. As vehicle and passenger safety issues grow, cars are now fitted with advanced and smart technology. However, rising raw material prices to produce automotive paints are hampering the demand. On the contrary, an increase in emphasis on producing cost-effective automotive paints is expected to offer the lucrative opportunities in the market.
The regional analysis of global Automotive Paint Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Strict pollution regulations and environmental issues for paint manufacturing processes to boost the demand for environmentally friendly paints. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase the presence of organised players in the finishing industry to drive the market for automotive finishing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Paint Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
PPG
BASF
Axalta
Akzonobel
Sherwin Williams
Kansai
Solvay
Valspar
Covestro
3M
DOW Chemical
KCC
Nippon Paint
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Paint Type:
Electrocoat
Primer
Basecoat
Clearcoat
By Technology:
Solvent-Borne
Waterborne
Powder Coating
By Resin Type:
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Other Resins
By Texture:
Solid Texture
Metallic Texture
Matte Finish Paints
Pearlescent Paints
Solar Reflective Paints
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Trucks
Buses
By Content:
Electrocoat
Solvent-Borne Paints
Waterborne Paints
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Paint Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors