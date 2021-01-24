Automotive Condenser Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automotive Condenser Market is valued approximately USD 8.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The automotive condenser is part of the HVAC system (Heating, Ventilation and Cooling). It is a series of thin tubes with fins releasing the coolant heat into the atmosphere. The role of the automotive condenser is similar to automotive evaporators except, instead of storing it, condensers emit heat into the atmosphere. Automotive condensers look very similar to automotive radiators and are mounted in automobiles above. Demand for an automotive condenser is expected to increase significantly owing to the increase in vehicle production in the automotive industry. Young generation ‘s preference for sports cars and other fast vehicles is likely to drive the global automotive condenser market over the forecast period. All air-conditioned automobiles have car radiators mounted. Increasing the number of vehicles with air conditioning systems in developing regions is therefore likely to fuel the demand for automotive condensers. Due to the accumulation of foreign particles on the end of the condensers, automotive condensers are prone to external blockage which reduces the efficiency of the HVAC system. In addition, extreme condenser blockage may be fixed by removing the condenser, so the production of better solutions to reject heat from the HVAC device into the atmosphere is likely to hamper the demand for automotive condensers. The market primarily driven by Increasing demand for Passenger Cars. For instance: According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2018, 70498388 units care were produced as compare to 73456531 units in 2017. However, The cost of installing and producing a condenser for automobiles varies from use to use. Since customized applications which require more equipment and high-resistance materials, the cost of customized condensers is higher than conventional automotive condensers due to high production costs. All of these factors are restating the global condenser automobile market.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1637
The regional analysis of global Automotive Condenser Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Adoption of advanced technology leads consumers’ tendency towards automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and high production of vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Condenser Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
DENSO corporation
Valeo SA
Hanon systems
Calsonic Kansei Corporation
Sanden Philippines
Delphi Automotive PLC
Mahle GmbH
T. RAD
Modine Manufacturing company
Tata
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:Single Flow
Tubes & Fins
Serpentines
Parallel Flow
By Application:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles [LCVs, HCVs]
By Sales Channel:
OEMs
Aftermarket
By Material:
Copper and Brass
Aluminum
Plastic
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1637
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Condenser Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors