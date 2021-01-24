Smart Electric Drive Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Electric Drive Market is valued approximately USD 252.51 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A smart electric Drive is an integrated version of the conventional electric drive system. the smart electric drive uses battery as a power source and provides direct transmission in the vehicle offering smooth and safe drive on the road. The system includes a battery, electric brake booster, motor generator and power booster. Growing demand for electric vehicles drives the market for smart electric drive. As per Company sources the Smart Fortwo electric Drive sales in US increased from 544 units in 2017 to 1219 units in 2018. Further implementation of stringent government norms regarding emissions and growing awareness regarding environmental protection augments the market growth. Also, supportive initiatives from the government targeted towards higher adoption of electric vehicles such as subsidies on purchases and exchange offers on fossil fuel cars fosters the market growth. Moreover, growing electric charging infrastructure supports the market growth. As Thethe ICCT report stated a minimum of 100 thousand public and workplace chargers to be built across 100 metro areas to help the 2.6 million new EV and plug-in hybrids on the roads which will require an investment of more than USD 2.2 billion in charging infrastructure in the US. However, High cost and low mileage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing built in functionalities and higher torque generation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Smart Electric Drive market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major market players and rising adoption of electric vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as supporting government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Electric Drive market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

Hitachi

Robert Bosch

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

HYUNDAI MOBIS

AISIN SEIKI

Magna

Schaeffler

MAHLE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Electric Bus

Truck

By Component:

Power Electronics

E-Brake Booster

Inverter

Motor

Battery

By Application:

E-Axle

Wheel Drive

By Drive:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Electric Drive Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

