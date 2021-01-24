Smart Electric Drive Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Electric Drive Market is valued approximately USD 252.51 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A smart electric Drive is an integrated version of the conventional electric drive system. the smart electric drive uses battery as a power source and provides direct transmission in the vehicle offering smooth and safe drive on the road. The system includes a battery, electric brake booster, motor generator and power booster. Growing demand for electric vehicles drives the market for smart electric drive. As per Company sources the Smart Fortwo electric Drive sales in US increased from 544 units in 2017 to 1219 units in 2018. Further implementation of stringent government norms regarding emissions and growing awareness regarding environmental protection augments the market growth. Also, supportive initiatives from the government targeted towards higher adoption of electric vehicles such as subsidies on purchases and exchange offers on fossil fuel cars fosters the market growth. Moreover, growing electric charging infrastructure supports the market growth. As Thethe ICCT report stated a minimum of 100 thousand public and workplace chargers to be built across 100 metro areas to help the 2.6 million new EV and plug-in hybrids on the roads which will require an investment of more than USD 2.2 billion in charging infrastructure in the US. However, High cost and low mileage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing built in functionalities and higher torque generation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Smart Electric Drive market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major market players and rising adoption of electric vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as supporting government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Electric Drive market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Siemens AG
Hitachi
Robert Bosch
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
HYUNDAI MOBIS
AISIN SEIKI
Magna
Schaeffler
MAHLE
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle Type:
BEV
HEV
PHEV
Electric Bus
Truck
By Component:
Power Electronics
E-Brake Booster
Inverter
Motor
Battery
By Application:
E-Axle
Wheel Drive
By Drive:
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
All Wheel Drive
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Smart Electric Drive Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors