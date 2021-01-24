Automotive Differential Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automotive Differential Market is valued approximately USD 23.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive Differential is a mechanism used to split the torque generated by the engine in two ways. This split allows each output to spin at different speeds. the differential allows the outer drive wheel to rotate faster than the inner drive wheel during a turn. This is necessary when the vehicle turns, making the wheel that is traveling around the outside of the turning curve roll farther and faster than the other. The Massive production of the automobiles across the globe drives the market growth. Also, growing preference towards modern and premium cars which majorly uses these differential system fuels the market growth. As per German Trade and Invest, 2018, Germany is world’s premium car production hub with 70% of all premium branded vehicles made by German OEMs. Moreover, of the total premium car produced in 2017 globally, Germany produced 38% and UK produced 7%. Further, the need for better traction and increased fuel efficiency supports the market growth. Major demand from the Crossover and SUVs segment of the Automotive which has all wheel or four- wheel drive fosters the demand for automotive differential. However, increasing demand for electric vehicles impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. As these vehicles use pure electric powertrain systems which eliminates the requirement of differentials.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Differential market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large demand for Four wheel drive and growing automotive production in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Differential market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GKN

Eaton

American Axle

JTEKT

Dana

BorgWarner

Linamar

Schaeffler

ZF

Continental

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Differential Type:

Open

Locking

Limited Slip

Electronically Controlled Limited Slip

Torque Vectoring

By Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive/4 WD

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Components:

Bearing

Gear

Case

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Differential Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

