Pre-shipment inspection Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Pre-shipment inspection Market is valued approximately at USD 11.92 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The pre-shipment inspection is a technology which is used to inspect goods before its shipment. It has remarkable application in different stages of production process before shipment such as checking of goods and packaging, quality control or consistency of goods, checking of all documentation to the end destination etc. Pre-shipment process has been carried out to reduce the risk of poor quality and non-compliance goods, minimize product recalls and reduce cost. Rapid growth in e-commerce industry and growing important application of pre-shipment inspection technology in inspecting goods before shipment to the end use customer is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As per the Indian brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce sector stood for USD 38.5 Million in 2017 and expected to grow to USD 200 Million till 2024. Also, as per Statista, the e-commerce industry in Germany was USD 110.13 Million in 2019 and is expected to be over USD 121.14 Million by 2020. In addition, increasing demand for outsourcing inspection services is the factor stimulating the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of pre-shipment inspection services is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.
The regional analysis of global Pre-shipment inspection Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of pre-shipment inspection from end use industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in e-commerce sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pre-shipment inspection Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in report are:
SGS
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
TUV SUD
Dekra
TUV Rheinland
Eurofins Scientific
TUV Nord
Applus
DQS CFS
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Sourcing Type Sourcing Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sourcing Type:
In-House
Outsourced
By Exim:
Export Goods
Import Goods
By Application:
Consumer goods & retail
Agriculture and food
Chemicals
Construction and infrastructure
Industrial & Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Pre-shipment inspection Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors