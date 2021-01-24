Pre-shipment inspection Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Pre-shipment inspection Market is valued approximately at USD 11.92 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The pre-shipment inspection is a technology which is used to inspect goods before its shipment. It has remarkable application in different stages of production process before shipment such as checking of goods and packaging, quality control or consistency of goods, checking of all documentation to the end destination etc. Pre-shipment process has been carried out to reduce the risk of poor quality and non-compliance goods, minimize product recalls and reduce cost. Rapid growth in e-commerce industry and growing important application of pre-shipment inspection technology in inspecting goods before shipment to the end use customer is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As per the Indian brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce sector stood for USD 38.5 Million in 2017 and expected to grow to USD 200 Million till 2024. Also, as per Statista, the e-commerce industry in Germany was USD 110.13 Million in 2019 and is expected to be over USD 121.14 Million by 2020. In addition, increasing demand for outsourcing inspection services is the factor stimulating the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of pre-shipment inspection services is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Pre-shipment inspection Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of pre-shipment inspection from end use industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in e-commerce sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pre-shipment inspection Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in report are:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

TUV SUD

Dekra

TUV Rheinland

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Nord

Applus

DQS CFS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Sourcing Type Sourcing Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sourcing Type:

In-House

Outsourced

By Exim:

Export Goods

Import Goods

By Application:

Consumer goods & retail

Agriculture and food

Chemicals

Construction and infrastructure

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pre-shipment inspection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

