Global Petroleum Refining Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025

The Global Petroleum Refining Products was valued at USD 6746.37 Million in the year 2019 and has volume of 98272 thousand barrels/day in the same year. The growth in refining capacity is mainly driven by the demand of petro-products in a region and runs parallel with the growth of human and vehicle population. A population of around 8.1 billion and more than 100 million vehicles on roads are expected by 2025.

Capacity expansion of existing refineries and setting-up of brown-field and green-field petroleum refineries are projected to be key factors boosting the demand for refined petroleum products market during the forecast period.

Increasing investment toward the refurbishment, upgradation and expansion of existing refinery facilities will propel the oil refining market growth. For instance, in April 2018, Saudi Aramco announced an investment of USD 44 billion to construct integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in India. Rising concern to reduce the dependency on import of petroleum product will further escalate the industry share.

Asia Pacific holds the major Petroleum Refining Products share and is expected to remain the major consuming region during the forecast period, with upcoming refinery projects in China and India.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Petroleum Refining Products by Refining Product (Ethane & LPG, Gasoline, Diesel/Gasoil, Jet/Kerosene, Naphtha, Fuel Oil, Others).

• The report assesses the Petroleum Refining Products by End-User (Transportation, Others).

• The Global Petroleum Refining Products has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Refining Product, and End-User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, BP Plc., Exxon Mobil, SK Innovation, Total SA, China National Petroleum Corporation, S-Oil, and ConocoPhillips.

• The report presents the analysis of Petroleum Refining Products for the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Petroleum Refiners

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

