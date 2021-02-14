While it’s too early to tell how the majority of her constituents may respond come next year’s midterm elections, donors and political experts said on Saturday that Herrera Beutler’s independent streak may actually serve to strengthen her hold on southwest Washington.

“I could see a primary in 2022 where Republicans put forward a very clear Trump candidate. Her weakness will be on the right,” said Mark Stephan, an associate professor of political science at Washington State University. “But I think there will be Democrats who will vote for her because they felt she acted courageously in this case.”

In a video clip viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, US rapper Pitbull repeats the false assertion that the Covid-19 pandemic was planned.

“Pitbull speaks on the rehearsal of Event 201 and how Cxxxd19 was planned out,” reads the text shared with a video clip of Armando Christian Perez, known professionally as Pitbull, discussing the pandemic in a February 6, 2021 Facebook post.

Screenshot of Facebook post taken on February 9, 2021

More examples of the video can be found on Facebook, on YouTube here, here, and here, and on Twitter.

Some versions of the video contain a watermark that makes it clear the footage is from the program Drink Champs. The show stars American hip hop and reggaeton artist N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, and airs on the hip hop cable channel Revolt TV. It is also broadcast as a podcast.

A search of the show’s website reveals that the full video of the episode featuring Pitbull was uploaded on September 26, 2020. Most of the episode features the Miami-based rapper discussing his music and life, but at the 1 hour 37 minute mark he pivots and spends about five minutes discussing the Covid-19 pandemic. That segment has been reshared thousands of times in February 2021.

In it, the rapper calls the current situation a “scamdemic, plandemic” and references previously debunked claims as evidence that the global pandemic was planned.

“There’s a rehearsal that went on before this whole shit — it’s called Event 201,” Pitbull says. “It was ran by the John Hopkins University, which is in kahoots with Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Foundation. And this was a complete rehearsal of what we did right now.”

Event 201 was held in October 2019, but the organizers have repeatedly dismissed claims that the exercise predicted the current pandemic, which has killed nearly 2.4 million people worldwide.

In a 2020 statement, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, which organized the event, said: “For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic.”

Tara Kirk Sell, who co-led the Event 201 exercise and helped write the script, told AFP in August 2020: “This is basically modeling and thinking through what kind of challenges we would face.”

“We had identified many of those challenges ahead of time,” which “just means that we’re good at our jobs,” she said.

Gates, whose foundation helped host Event 201, has remained a target for conspiracy theories, including the false claim that he aims to put microchips into people via Covid-19 vaccines.

In a February 2021 update to its policy regarding harmful Covid-19 misinformation, Facebook said it specifically prohibits content stating that “Covid-19 was predicted, including in ‘Event 201’’s pandemic exercise in October 2019.”

CEO resignations

Pitbull also claims that following the Event 201 meeting, “all the main CEOs in the world — major companies — resign. About a thousand and some change.” He goes on to specifically mention Disney, Hulu, Microsoft, Nike, Wells Fargo and Boeing, saying, “That’s the tail wagging the dog.”

AFP first examined misleading claims about resignations in April 2020.

Of the companies referenced by Pitbull, the top executives at Microsoft, Nike and Wells Fargo have remained constant throughout the pandemic.

Satya Nadella has been Microsoft’s CEO since 2014, Nike CEO John Donahoe took over the role in January 2020, and Charles W. Scharf was named CEO of Wells Fargo bank in September 2019.

Disney, Hulu and Boeing did change leadership during the pandemic.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was fired over the handling of the 737 MAX crisis that saw the planes grounded following two deadly crashes

Some donors have already begun lining up to reward the six-term congresswoman for breaking ranks to speak out against the former president, according to one wealthy benefactor. Her account of McCarthy’s conversation with Trump on Jan. 6, first reported by a local newspaper in Washington last month, was entered as evidence Saturday in the Senate impeachment trial of the former president.

“It’s another demonstration of tremendous principle and personal courage,” said David Nierenberg, a career investor who lives in Camas, Wash. Nierenberg, a close friend and former colleague of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is also one of the largest political donors in Washington state.

“I have told Jaime … I will do everything that I can do to raise contributions for her, not only from people I know in this district, not only people throughout the Pacific Northwest, but many friends all around the country,” Nierenberg said.

That financial call to arms comes as moderate Republicans like Nierenberg anticipate a confrontation with their districts’ Trump supporters. As senators spent part of Saturday debating whether to call Herrera Beutler as an impeachment witness, she was already coming under criticism from ardent Trump supporters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who warned on Twitter that Trump voters “are watching.”

Biden On Trump Acquittal: ‘The Substance Of The Charge Is Not In Dispute’

After Voting To Acquit, McConnell Torches Trump As Responsible For Riot

After Voting To Acquit, McConnell Torches Trump As Responsible For Riot

Winning in a purple district

Southwest Washington, once a reliably blue Democratic stronghold composed of middle-class, blue-collar workers, has become more purple in recent years as jobs have dwindled. The state’s 3rd District, which Herrera Beutler represents, encompasses seven counties, as well as parts of an eighth, and largely favored Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Rural stretches of the district may favor Trump, but its most populous county, Clark County, overlaps with the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area. Its population has grown in recent years and still consistently skews Democratic. President Biden won Clark County by 5 percentage points.

Nierenberg said he’s receiving calls from peers locally, regionally and across the country from people who want to support Herrera Beutler should she run again in 2022.

“There should be no question that Jaime will be capable of running a very well-financed and well-focused campaign,” said Nierenberg, who gave $11,200 to Herrera Beutler’s reelection campaign last fall.

