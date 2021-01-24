Global China Contactless Payment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2020-2026

Contactless Payment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contactless Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Cards

NFC Chips

Point of Sale Terminals

Mobile Handsets

Other Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Managed Services

Professional Services

Multi-Channel Payment

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Contactless Payment market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Contactless Payment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

America Express

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Heartland Payment Systems

Ingenico Group

Inside Secure

MasterCard Worldwide

Microsoft

Oberthur Technologies

On Track innovations

Opus Software Solutions

Paypal

Proxama

Renesas Electronic

Thales

Verifone Systems

Visa

Wirecard

