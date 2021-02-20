Chesco Home Of Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer Vandalized

WEST CHESTER, PA — Michael van der Veen, one of the President Trump’s attorneys who argued before the U.S. Senate last week for the president’s acquittal, saw his home in Chester County vandalized as the trial commenced.

The incident occurred Friday, Feb. 12, at some point between 8:15 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to local police, at the lawyer’s home on the 500 block of Anthony’s Drive in West Whiteland.

“Traitor” was spray-painted across the sidewalk in front of van der Veen’s driveway in red paint, and eggs were thrown at the front door, police said. No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is underway.

Van der Veen has also reportedly received hundreds of death threats.

“My home was attacked, I’d rather not go into that,” van der Veen said on Fox News on Saturday. “My entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now.”

It happened the day before van der Veen’s defense led to the ultimate acquittal of President Trump, who had been impeached for a historic second time and charged with inciting the violence in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. The Senate voted 57-43 to acquit; only seven Republicans crossed party lines by joining Democrats in favor of conviction.

He’s not the impeachment trial’s only connection to the Philadelphia area.

Montgomery County’s Congresswoman Madeleine Dean is one of the impeachment managers in the House of Representatives. And former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is among Trump’s other attorneys.

If you have any information on the incident at van der Veen’s home, contact Detective Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or [email protected]

