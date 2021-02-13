MOORESTOWN, NJ — Even before Moorestown Township began setting a week each year aside to recognize random acts of kindness, Holly Myers has maintained a soft spot in her heart for finding the good in the people around her.

Myers, who has a background in social work and works as a psychotherapist, has long chosen to recognize the gold that she believes can be found in every person. But when she was inspired by the story of a Black Alabama attorney who went to visit a white inmate on death row to show him some kindness before he was executed, Myers wondered why exhibiting similar levels of care couldn’t be put on display by her Moorestown neighbors.

In 1996, Myers introduced the idea of a proclamation to the Moorestown Township Council, which took a liking to the notion of recognizing the need for more kindness. That led to a week in February starting around Valentine’s Day to be recognized each year as Kindness Week in Moorestown.

Now, 25 years later, the tradition lives on and will again be recognized beginning Sunday. The annual tradition of respecting others and taking the time to listen has become more important in recent times, when Myers says divisiveness has caused more walls to be built around people across the country.

So in addition to recognizing the need for kindness for seven days, Moorestown officials have extended the emphasis to last throughout the year.

https://www.gloucestershireconservatives.com/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://nationbuilder.com/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://www.ncdaction.org/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://aquestformeaning.bullfrogcommunities.com/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://www.europeanmovement.co.uk/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://www.pausenergy.org/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://www.nytech.org/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://www.weareallusa.org/stevens66848569/_rugby-tv_england_vs_italy_live_stream_free_watch_six_nations_rugby_online_free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/