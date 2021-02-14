This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1200 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format – by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type – that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

Key benefits

Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 – Introduction

Chapter 2 – Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates

