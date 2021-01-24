Global World Coconut Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2017-2025

Summary

Coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Coconut Water , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Coconut Water market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

By End-User / Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialist retailers

Online

Others

By Company

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy & Brian

Edward & Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

Coconut Palm Group

Yeniu

Yedao

Beiqi

