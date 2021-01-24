Global World Denim Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2017-2025

Summary

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Denim , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Denim market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

By End-User / Application

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

By Company

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

Alik Denim

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Jiangyin Chulong

Bafang Fabric

Haitian Textile

Advance Denim

KG Denim

Shunfeng Textile

Bossa

Shandong Wantai

Zhejiang Hongfa

Suyin

Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving

