COVID-19 Vaccine Site List For Ocean County update

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey updated its publicly listed COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Ocean County area as new locations opened, including at Rite Aid pharmacies.

The state’s list includes some locations that accept appointments directly; others are operating through the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System. (See the Ocean County list of vaccine sites below.)

While sites are listed, the limited supply of vaccine doses means you will have to check often for appointments. Readers have recommended checking throughout the day as some, such as the Ocean County Health Department, add appointments often throughout the day. Read more: Ocean Co. Readers Share How To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies, which receive their vaccine allocations straight from the federal government, began accepting appointments Friday.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli has said the goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by the spring. The state is anticipating receiving 200,000 vaccine doses for next week, an increase over what New Jersey has been receiving weekly.

New Jersey has created a county-by-county vaccine hub that reports the number of immunizations across the state. More than 1.2 million doses have been administered, officials said Friday.

Health officials said not all sites distributing the vaccines are publicly listed because some are not open to the public, such as prisons and psychiatric hospitals.

