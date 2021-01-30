Investigation announced for in shares of Evolus 2021

An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Evolus, Inc.

Investors who are current long term investors in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: EOLS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Evolus, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: EOLS stocks, concerns whether certain Evolus directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that Evolus made false and misleading statements to the public and failed to disclose that the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox, that sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™, that as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™, that which in turn seriously threatened Evolus’ ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue, and that any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus’ unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.

