Key Growth Factors update Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry

The polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) industry is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2029. High demand in electrical and automotive applications is the predominant factor driving sales. Rising demand for automation, electrical encapsulation and insulation also aids the growth of polybutylene terephthalate market, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Global consumption of PBT is set to rise on the back of increasing applications in electronics and automotive industries. In 2018, PBT sales were expected to generate over US$ 2.5 billion in market revenues,” concludes the Fact.MR report

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the polybutylene terephthalate

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market – Key Takeaways

The electrical and electronics segment will account for two fifths of the global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market, on the back of high versatility in industry verticals.

Automotive applications will display strong growth through the forecast period, on account of the demand for light-weight, fuel-efficient vehicles.

Greater China will account for more than 62% of regional consumption through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan will remain the major regional market for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), accounting for more than 50% of global consumption.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market – Key Driving Factors

Use of PBT in interior and exterior components of electric vehicles majorly contribute towards demand growth.

