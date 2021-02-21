LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County reported 2,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 additional deaths Saturday, while adding that two additional cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the U.K. have also been detected here, bringing the total to 14 so far in Los Angeles County.

The U.K. variant is known to spread more easily and quickly than other variants. In January 2021, British scientists reported evidence that suggests it might be associated with an increased risk of death compared with other variants, but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said more studies were needed to confirm this finding.

“With the U.K. variant circulating in the county, we will likely see more variant cases identified in the county,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “We must remain diligent with our safety measures even though we see overall decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Let’s keep our guard up because we know letting our guard down will lead to more cases and, tragically, more deaths again.”